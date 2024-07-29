Trinamul leaders echo Mamata’s purification call

On July 21, standing on the podium near Victoria House, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee gave a stern message about “purification” of the party’s leadership. Echoing her message, TMC MP from Dum Dum and veteran leader Saugata Roy today declared that TMC does not need any anti-social elements. Ashoknagar TMC MLA Narayan Goswami, too, advised some people to “behave.” He said that if the “tail becomes thick, it will be cut off” by TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Recently, several videos of harassment of members of the public have surfaced, repeatedly alleging links between the accused and some TMC leaders. Without naming anyone, Miss Banerjee gave a “stern message” on this issue. At a meeting today, Saugata Roy reminded people of Miss Banerjee’s directive, saying: “The state government’s stance has been discussed with Mamata Banerjee. She said we don’t need any anti-social elements.” Previously, Mr Roy claimed he had never sought help from anti-social elements during elections. Reiterating this, he said: “I have previously stated that I don’t seek votes from antisocial elements. Therefore, those involved in such activities should mend their ways. If not, strict action will be taken against them.

People will live in peace and do their work. No one will be allowed to extort or bully under Mamata Banerjee’s government.” Similar stern messages were also heard from Narayan Goswami, the Chairman of North 24 Parganas District Council and Ashoknagar TMC MLA. At a meeting, he reminded people of the warnings from Miss Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. He said: “I’m not saying everyone is bad. If one or two are like this, here’s a warning for them. Abhishek is in the field. If you think you are an untouchable big shot in the neighborhood, you are wrong. Abhishek will cut off your tail. You won’t have time to react. People’s rights must be given to them.” He further mentioned that during his visit to work on the Bagda assembly by-election, he found no complaints from people against Mamata or the party. He said, “People have no complaints against Mamata or TMC.

But they are angry at some organizational leaders and public representatives.” Narayan claimed that people in some places have complained about illegal occupation of government land. But this will no longer be tolerated. He stated, “The occupied land will be taken and distributed among the poor. TMC is a platform for service. The days of those who joined the party for their own gain are over. My leader Abhishek has said this. So, beware.” At the 21 July rally, Mamata called for purification within TMC. She said: “TMC should be a party of conscientious people, not wealthy ones. I don’t want rich people in the party, I want conscientious people. Do you know why? Money comes and goes, but there is no substitute for service.” Indicating the disproportionate expenditure by some leaders, Mamata pointed out, “The more we win, the more humble we must become.” Now, two of her party leaders echoed this sentiment.