Trinamul leader shot dead in broad daylight

A Trinamul Congress leader and promoter was shot dead this morning in broad daylight. Police said the leader went out for his morning walk today, when the incident occurred.

After walking for a while, a bike suddenly stopped in front of him. Three rounds of gunshots were fired in quick succession. He collapsed at the scene and later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased is reported to be a Trinamul leader. This shocking incident occurred in Nathpara, under Radharghat-1 gram panchayat, in the Berhampore police station area of Murshidabad. The victim’s name was Pradip Dutta.

The deceased, critically injured, was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Majid Iqbal, the additional superintendent of police of Murshidabad police district, stated that the police are speaking with many locals to understand the situation during the time of the murder. The motive behind the killing is being investigated.

It is noteworthy that on Monday night, a bombing incident occurred in Salar, Murshidabad. In that incident, a Trinamul worker named Alai Sheikh was killed. The police have already arrested three individuals in connection with this case. A local resident said, “We arrived and saw Pradip Dutta lying face down here. We heard he was shot. He was first shot on the road, then a second shot after he moved a little. The third shot was after he fell. He was involved in real estate promotion.”

In a separate incident, a half-naked and partially burnt body of a young woman was found in Krishnanagar. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, causing a stir in the area. The woman’s face was severely burnt, making identification difficult. Some locals suspect that the woman may have been raped and murdered, and her body burned in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Krishnanagar Kotwali police arrived at the scene upon receiving the news. The body was sent for an autopsy, and efforts are underway to identify the woman.

Additional superintendent of police of the Krishnanagar police district Sanjay Mitt Kumar Makwana, said, “The police have reached the spot and recovered the body. Preliminary estimates suggest that the woman was between 20-22 years old. We are trying to ascertain her identity.”