Trinamul leader released from jail

Trinamul Congress former MLA Arabul Islam is virtually sidelined in the party after he lost his room in the Bhangar-II panchayat samiti (PS) office in South 24-Parganas district, after 16 years.

His nameplate in the PS office was removed a few days before he was released from the jail, this afternoon. He was granted bail by the high court after spending about five months in jail. He was arrested by police on 8 February on charge of his alleged involvement in the murder of Mahiuddin Molla, a panchayat poll candidate, nominated by the Trinamul congress’ rival party Indian Secular Front (ISF).

ISF candidate Naushad Siddiqui had won from Bhangar constituency in 2021 Assembly polls.

Molla was shot dead when he was going to Bhangar BDO office to file his nomination papers in June 2023. Arabul was charged with murder, extortion, damaging government properties and extortions.

With removal of Arabul’s nameplate from the room, Khairul, a close lieutenant Saokat Molla, his arch rival and party MLA from Canning East Assembly, will sit in his room in the PS office.

In 2023, Saokat was appointed as the observer for the Bhangar Assembly constituency and to nominate candidates of the party for rural body polls in the area.

In 2008, Trinamul Congress had formed the board in Bhangar II PS and Amina Begum was made the president in the rural body. Arabul had been given a room in the PS office as a MLA of the party from Bhangar.

Arabul, after coming out of the jail in Baruipur praised the leadership of both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for the party’s thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

“Trinamul Congress will come to power again in the state with absolute majority in 2026 Assembly polls,” he said.

When asked whether he is getting sidelined in the party he told reporters virtually targeting Saokat, “No one can remove anybody and I am an elected member in the panchayat samiti. Bhangar can’t also be taken away. I will tell everything about the goings on in the administration and party in Bhangar after one week. I am ill now.”