Trinamul counter questions BJP, Shah

Trinamul Congress leaders lambasted the Union home minister Amit Shah for keeping quiet on the questions asked by the party on the delay in releasing funds that are due to West Bengal. Coming down heavily on Mr Shah, Trinamul Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, “It is really amazing to see that Mr Shah is talking about corruption by keeping an FIR-named accused by his side on the dais.

The accused was seen taking money in the sting operation and once he joined the saffron party he was given the status of a saint. This is a double standard of the BJP,” Mr Ray said, adding, “Mr Shah talks about the coal scam, completely forgetting that a union minister had come to West Bengal to see a coal mafia.” Dr Shashi Panja, national spokesperson of the party, said, “Mr Shah had remained silent on the questions raised by Trinamul yesterday. Mr Shah did not answer why the Centre is not giving the dues worth Rs 1 lakh crore to the state. His cabinet colleague, namely, the panchayat minister fled and did not meet the Trinamul delegation. Is this the way the BJP should run the country.

” Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of Trinamul Congress, said, “Mr Shah is talking about getting 35 seats in Lok Sabha polls. The BJP will have to struggle even to get one seat. In 2021 he talked about getting 200 seats. Mr Shah is talking about family-run politics. Those who live in glass houses, should not throw stones at others.

The BCCI has become an extended office of the BJP. Mr Shah is hobnobbing with the Adhikari Private Limited where every family member is involved in politics. He should look around before making such callous and irresponsible statements.” The Trinamul Congress tweeted: “A seasonal bird is here in Bengal but no one wants to see it. Mr @Amit Shah, go back to Delhi and do your job. Clearly no one in Bengal is interested in your trash-talk, your lies, your hate laden agenda. Go spew venom elsewhere.”

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee came down heavily on union Home minister Amit Shah and told him not speak imagined ill about him, he will quit politics if the Centre clears dues worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore. Mr Banerjee tweeted “ [email protected] AmitShah you spoke about my imagined ills but didn’t care to address the harm @BJPIndia has inflicted upon West Bengal. If my existence pains you to this extent, release the Rs 1.15 lakh Crore rightfully due to my state and I will withdraw myself from the political arena”.