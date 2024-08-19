Trinamul Congress stages dharnas across state

Braving intermittent showers Trinamul Congress leaders and workers staged dharnas across the state demanding capital punishment of those involved in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital recently. The dharnas which were held upto the block level started at 10 a.m. and continued till 6 p.m. Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee had announced the programme from the podium of the meeting held at the Dorina Crossing on Friday. On Monday Trinamul Congress will organise Raksha Bandhan programmes across the state where boys will take the pledge to protect girls.

The Trinamul Congress leaders today urged the junior doctors to resume duties. Miss Banerjee had requested the doctors to join duties so as not to deprive poor people who come to the staterun hospitals for treatment. The Trinamul leaders today urged people not to get swayed by false information put on social media by some people with vested interests. The police has identified 16 youtubers who have uploaded fake news to instigate people. The police have also sent notices to six DYFI leaders. Meanwhile, Mohammad Selim said no movement is apolitical and there is 100 per cent involvement of political parties. Trinamul Congress leaders said it is unfortunate that people believe in fake news and never try to confirm them. They urged people not be swayed by false news.

