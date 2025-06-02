Trinamul Congress criticises Shah, Sukanta; likely to protest

Trinamul Congress today demanded resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah for his ministry’s failure to arrest a single terrorist involved in killing 26 people in Pahalgam.

Addressing the media, TMC senior leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “It is unfortunate that the terrorists, who had killed 26 people in Pahalgam, have not been arrested. No investigation was carried out to fix those in killing Army jawans in Pulwama. Amit Shah is a failure and should resign immediately. He has no right to remain in the chair,” she said.

Mr Shah today addressed party workers and leaders at the Netaji Indoor stadium.

Mrs Bhattacharya said Mr Shah has spoken about infiltration. “Whose responsibility is it to prevent infiltration? Don’t you think it is the utter failure of the BSF,” she asked adding ” in a bid to cover up his faults Shah is now putting the blame on Mamata Banerjee.

Mrs Bhattacharya also demanded resignation of BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar for making an abusive statement against Mamata Banerjee.

Mr Majumdar had said: “Wherever we travel in Bengal, the CM’s face is everywhere. Now, people might see her face while looking at their wives at night. Everyone can see the CM’s face in their subconscious mind.”

Reacting to the comment, Mrs Bhattacharya had said: “The way their state president (Sukanta Majumdar) has insulted the women and our chief minister, I demand his resignation. We strongly condemn the disparaging remarks he made on CM’s photo – something we can’t even mention again. We demand his resignation of this. This kind of language is not befitting for someone in the HRD department.”

She alleged that BJP was playing a narrow and dirty game over Operation Sindoor. “BJP talks about women empowerment and nari samman (respect to women). What happened in Unnao and Hathras, both in Uttar Pradesh, a state ruled by the BJP. What steps have you taken to show respect to the sindoor of those, who lost their husbands in Pulwama. Mr Shah do not talk big. It is Bengal and do not try to use sindoor for political gains.”

She said the state’s GST collection in March is 8.8 per cent more than the corresponding period last year. “You have not given money under MGNREGA. Remember, as per rule, one third of the workers under this project should be women. You are depriving poor women,” she said adding till date the Centre has not given state’s dues worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, party’s MP said the BJP leaders are daydreaming over dislodging Trinamul Congress in the Assembly election in 2026. “Rest assured, the Trinamul will come back to power with more than 250 seats. The people of Bengal do not support divisive politics,” she maintained.

She said Mamata Banerjee’s role to empower women has earned global recognition. “Kanyashree and Lakshmir Bhandar have gained global recognition. Banerjee will continue to serve the women,” she said.

It is learnt through sources that the mahila wing of the TMC is likely to launch a protest against BJP and Mr Majumdar.