BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh today said that the Trinamul Congress has become a symbol of lawlessness and corruption. Addressing a gathering at Jyotbhim near Bhangor this morning, where he was allegedly attacked two days ago, he said TMC leaders and workers are attacking BJP supporters whenever saffron party protests against the looting and corruption of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led party.

“Today large numbers of Trinamul Congress workers from this area joined BJP. People are highly disillusioned with the TMC.”

They want a change and to replace this corrupt party and government.

“We are working for the people and want to restore peace in the state. Under this circumstances we have to take to the street to protest against loot and corruption. As a result some of our senior leaders and workers got Covid-19 positive,” he said.

He said that the state BJP decided to reach the homes of one crore people to inform them the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so people can differentiate what the actual benefits are that are being provided by the Centre and how the state is preventing the development and looting these funds.

“We have already visited the homes of 40 lakh people now. Following lockdown we formed small groups of two and three people, who are visiting people to find out whether they are getting ration and other facilities. But in several places, our workers were brutally attacked by the TMC miscreants. Such instances took place at Sandeshkhali and in South 24 Parganas. Even police are falsely charging our workers. Police also registered case against my name in my Parliamentary constituency,” he said.

Mr Ghosh said the BJP workers despite difficulties are gheraoing police stations and organising other democratic movements.

“Actually TMC has become politically bankrupt. Their own party workers are beating up their leaders. Common people are gheraoing them,” he said.