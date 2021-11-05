Trinamool infighting causing law and order problem: Adhir

The infighting between different groups of the ruling Trinamool Congress is disturbing the law and order situation in Murshidabad district, Congress’ West Bengal President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has told Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“I wish to draw your kind attention to the pathetic and disturbing situation in Kumarpur-Sujapur Panchayat under Beldanga Assembly segment in my Parliamentary Constituency Baharampur. There is palpable tension in the area because of constant infighting among different local groups of the Trinamool Congress. Because of this infighting, the local population has been very badly affected. The residents are scared and feeling insecure. Fear has gripped the entire area,” Chowdhury, who is the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

He has also alleged of police excess in the locality leading to problems for the common people.

“The local people of Tatlapara village under Sujapur-Kumarpur Gram Panchayat are predominantly Muslim. It has come to my knowledge that police excesses in the area have increased, including ransacking of homes. The ransacking by the police has resulted in damaging the properties of the local population. Further, criminal cases are being registered against women and some women have also been arrested,” he said.

“Because of the above, there is strong resentment against the police and local administration. The situation resembles Jammu & Kashmir as the shops and local markets are closed. The women are being forced to migrate to neighbouring villages. They have nothing to do with the rival fighting groups and are merely incidental victims of the two warring factions,” he added.

“The epicentre of the infighting between the two factions of the ruling regime infighting Tatlapara which has been bearing the brunt of this mindless violence. The worst victim of this senseless infighting is the local population, especially the purdah observing women,” Chowdhury said.

The senior Congress leader appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that normalcy returns to the areas soon. “I would appeal to you to take strict action against the local ruffian groups and bring peace in the area,” he said.