Trinamool announces reshuffle for 3 affiliated organisations

After announcing the organisational reshuffle in the parent party on May 16, Trinamool Congress on Saturday evening, announced the same for three affiliated organisations namely the youth wing, women’s wing, and trade union wing.

For all these three new wings, the party has announced the names of presidents and vice presidents of these three wings for all the 35 organisational districts of the party in the state.

As per the list, the new district committees of all these three wings have a balanced combination of retention of old faces and replacement of the old faces by new ones.

The lists also have a balanced combination of “old guards” and “new blood,” unlike the reshuffle in the parent party last month, where “old guards” were given preferences over “new blood” in almost all the organisational districts in West Bengal.

Additionally, on Saturday, the party also announced the appointments for members of the state committees of the women’s and trade union wings.

While issuing the lists for these three wings, Trinamool Congress has categorically stated that the reshuffle has been implemented under the direct guidance of the party’s chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A party insider, who is also a senior member of the state cabinet, said on strict condition of anonymity that although suggestions were welcome for formation and inclusion in the state committees and districts committees for the three wings of the party, the final lists were published only after the suggestions were thoroughly examined and cleared by the Chief Minister.

The decision for an organizational reshuffle, both in the parent party as well as in the affiliated mass organizations, was first announced from the dais of Trinamool Congress’ annual “Martyrs’ Day” program on July 21 last year in Kolkata.

In September last year, a draft list of organizational reshuffles was submitted to the Chief Minister.

Finally, the time reshuffle process has been completed just 30 days left for the party’s annual “Martyrs’ Day” programme this year.