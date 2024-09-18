The 2-day commemorative event began with the release of the first ever gold coin on the legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer on 16th September at the Gariahat store of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers.

The exclusive gold coin was released by Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta, eminent Rabindra Sangeet singer, Alokananda Roy, eminent classical dancer and social activist, Mandira Mukherjee, founder of ‘Purabi’ – an organisation named by Suchitra Mitra – and the directors of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, Arpita Saha & Rupak Saha.

“I am extremely honoured to be here today and release the commemorative gold coin on Suchitra Mitra because we all looked up to her and benefitted from all that emanated from her”, said Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta and supported by Alokananda Roy.

“We consider ourselves really fortunate to be able to present this glowing tribute to Suchitra Mitra, who is truly ‘one and only’ and, therefore, worth her weight in gold”, said Rupak Saha, director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, adding, “and the commemorative gold coin is symbolic of all the purity and shine in her as a much celebrated doyenne of Rabindra Sangeet and the many other leading roles that she played in life, particularly Rabindra Sangeet teacher, social activist and advocate for women’s rights.