Singer Sunidhi Nayak files Rs 5 lakh cyber fraud complaint

Sunidhi Nayak, popular Indo-Bangladeshi singer, has reported an incident of cyber fraud to the Shantiniketan Police Station in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

The artist, known for her renditions of Rabindra Sangeet, claims to have fallen victim to a scam involving a demand for ₹5 lakhs (approximately $6,000).

Nayak, who hails from Asansol in the West Burdwan district and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in music at Visva-Bharati University, recently moved to Shantiniketan. She is married to Sayan Choudhury Arnab, a well-known singer and songwriter from Bangladesh, which often sees her splitting her time between the two countries.

In a statement to the media, Sunidhi Nayak explained the experience that began with a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Hyderabad. The caller accused her of being involved in financial fraud and threatened her with severe consequences if she did not comply with their demands. They claimed that some amount of money had been withdrawn using credit cards in her name and coerced her into transferring ₹5 lakhs, or they would distribute her photos on the dark web.

The threats escalated further, with the caller allegedly threatening to kill Nayak and her father, as well as suggesting that she would be imprisoned. Currently residing in a rented home in Purbapally, a mere 100 meters from the office of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Bolpur, she expressed her deep fear and distress over the situation.

“Since the last three days I cant sleep and living in utmost fear and has been mentally tortured. I want security of me and my father from police and return back of my money. Few days ago some unknown men was roaming outside my house. I have reported everything to Shantiniketan Police Station in a written complaint,” Nayak explained. She has reported the entire ordeal to the local police in a detailed written complaint.

According to Riki Agarwal, the SDPO of Bolpur, the Shantiniketan Police have launched an investigation into the cyber fraud case. They are actively pursuing leads to uncover the perpetrators behind this incident.