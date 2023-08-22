Trial run for traffic diversion near Beleghata Metro started

The traffic police started the trial of the traffic diversion at Metropolitan Crossing near the proposed Beleghata station of New Garia- Bimanbandar via Rajarhat Metro Project on Saturday.

The trial comes after a meeting was held between the commissioner of Kolkata Police, principal chief engineer, Metro Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, (RVNL) officials on 10 August.

The authorities are expecting a nod from the traffic department for traffic diversion within this week to enable the construction of Pier No P-286 and CP-287.

However, to allow the construction, a shift of around 250 metre with traffic diversion from Metropolitan Crossing to near Pier No 296, has been taken.

The authorities are expecting the work at this point to be completed within two months.

After the construction of pier number P-286 and CP287, the RVNL is to start casting work of the portal beam on Pier No PP-288 and PP-289.

The RVNL is also to construct another iron bridge at the southern side of the present Metropolitan Bridge on the request of the traffic police.

According to the city metro, the work of Iron Bridge has been started by RVNL which will ease the movement of two wheelers and pedestrians on EM Bypass in future