Transporters unwilling to replace older buses

With the running of public transport buses not-so-profitable business any more, many private bus operators in the city are considering replacing their more than 15-year-old vehicles.

Numerous private and mini buses, the number of which could go up to several thousands, according to the operators, are anticipated to go off the city roads in the next six months. Around 1,600 private buses, under the Bengal Bus Syndicates, are expected to be phased out in the next six months. The number is similar in other organizations. Given the figures, the commuters of the city could face worse transport woes in a few months’ time following the phasing out of private buses that are turning over 15 years of age.

The difficulties of the commuters, however, are unlikely to come to end, as is being anticipated by the private bus operators. According to sections of union leaders of the private buses, the cost of buying new buses has become next to impossible for them. “In 2009, the cost of buying a bus would be around 14 lakh. This has almost doubled now. At present, the cost of rolling out a new bus is nothing less than 28 lakh,” said an operator. “Not only this, the cost of operating a bus has also shot up manifold. In the present scenario, managing the monthly EMI and the cost of operations of a bus is also very difficult. Considering the grim situation, many bus owners are not considering replacing the old vehicles with new ones as paying such high EMIs would be very difficult for them,” he added.

Advertisement

As reiterated by another union leader, under the circumstances, commuters in the city could face worse transport difficulties next year.