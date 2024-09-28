Tram lovers demand justice for city’s icon

The demand for justice is echoing in the streets of Kolkata and another cause has been added to it now. City’s tram lovers are now demanding justice for the iconic mode of transport, which is not only a ‘relic of Kolkata’s past but also a sustainable solution for its future.

The news of trams going off the city roads soon has triggered a widespread uproar among citizens and has shaken the members of Calcutta Tram Users Association and other similar organizations alike. The crusaders of heritage transport, are preparing for a mega protest rally on 5 October, giving a call for saving trams and seeking justice for the sustainable mode of transport. The tram lovers are even willing to fight the case in the highest court of the country, if required, to restore the mode of transport which is environment-friendly.

As informed by the members of the organization, despite the state government’s reluctance to restore tram services, the iconic transport cannot come to a halt in the city. As informed by Mahadeb Shi, co-founder of Tram Jatra, during the previous three hearings, the court has repeatedly asserted that trams cannot be taken off the roads of Kolkata. The court is also said to have emphasized on restoration of trams forming a 13-member committee and asking for suggesting ways of doing so.

According to the president of Calcutta Tram Users Association, Debasish Bhattacharyya, the iconic transport that has been neglected by the different governments for the past several years, cannot be restored quickly but gradually. “To begin with, services of trams need to be restored route by route,” said Mr Bhattacharyya. “Work on repairing the damaged stretches also can be done to enable services in those stretches. Also, more trams needed to be rolled out in the existing fleet and services in the operational stretches to enhance confidence among commuters,” added the crusader of city’s heritage transport elaborating on ways of restoring the trams in Kolkata.