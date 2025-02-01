Train cancellations

The Sealdah division has decided to cancel around 108 local EMU trains altogether on two days for commissioning of the Hot Standby Dual Visual Display Unit Electronic Interlocking system with two VDU-monitors at Ballygunge Junction and Kankurgachi Road Junction. During the block period of 52 hours interlocking /non-interlocking work at Ballygunge Junction and Kankurgachi Road from midnight of 1 February to 4 a.m. of 3 February.

The division has cancelled trains on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, around 34 local trains in up and down directions in Sealdah-Baruipur Junction, 12 in Sealdah-Sonarpur Junction and other routes. Likewise, on Sunday, 27 trains are to be cancelled in Sealdah-Baruipur Junction, seven in Sealdah-Sonarpur Junction among others.

