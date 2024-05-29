Trafficked eaglets rescued by Railway police

Half a dozen eaglets while being trafficked to Jharkhand were rescued by the railway police in the Burdwan Junction railway station platform today and a career was arrested.

Sheikh Saiyaad, the trafficker residing in Hotudewan locality in Burdwan town was identified while carrying the birds in a cage in an unauthorised manner. Saiyaad, after detention, told the railway police that he was assigned to carry the birds to Gomoh in Jharkhand and handover those to one Zaheer Khan and for that he was likely to board the Up Jammu Tawi Express from Burdwan. He however didn’t divulge from where he’d procured the protected young birds.

