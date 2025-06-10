Traders protest against drug menace, citizen outreach measures by cops

Traders in Debidanga, under the Siliguri Police Commissionerate, observed a complete bandh today in protest against the growing drug menace and the illegal narcotics trade in the area. The shutdown followed a violent incident on Sunday night when a suspected drug peddler allegedly fired three rounds after being confronted by a group of locals.

Police from Pradhan Nagar police station swiftly responded to the incident, arresting the accused and seizing an illegal firearm from his possession. The individual was produced before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court today.

Advertisement

The incident has sparked renewed concern among Siliguri residents, many of whom have already raised the issue with Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb. Several complaints have been lodged by locals highlighting the increasing vulnerability of young people falling prey to drug addiction. Mr Deb has assured that coordinated efforts are underway with law enforcement agencies to dismantle the drug supply network.

Advertisement

Despite ongoing efforts, drug trafficking continues to thrive in parts of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate and across Siliguri sub-division areas. A section of the illegal drug supply chain remains active, often operating under the radar despite crackdowns.

Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh has also voiced strong opposition to the drug problem, linking it to the recent spike in thefts and burglaries across the city. He claimed that many such crimes are being committed by drug-dependent youths desperate to finance their addiction.

Taking serious note of the situation, the Darjeeling Superintendent of Police (SP) has initiated a community-driven strategy by personally visiting drug-prone areas and sharing his direct contact number with residents. This move aims to encourage real-time intelligence gathering from the public.

With drug abuse also reportedly rising among youths in the Hills, the SP has extended the same outreach strategy to those regions as well. In the Siliguri plains, this community-police collaboration has already led to the arrest of several drug traffickers.

Authorities continue to appeal to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help root out the menace from both urban and rural pockets of the region.