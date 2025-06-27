TMC’s damage-control mode in Cooch Behar

In a bid to reclaim lost political ground in Cooch Behar, where the BJP made significant inroads in the last Assembly elections, Trinamul Congress leader and minister in-charge of North Bengal development department Udayan Guha has intensified his public outreach and issued a sharp warning to party leaders misusing their positions.

During a public meeting at Dinhata Block II, Guha cautioned party workers against using the TMC flag to forcibly occupy land or extort money under the pretext of salishi sabha (informal arbitration meetings). “If there’s a dispute, both parties should come to me. No one has the right to extort money in the name of reconciliation. We will not support any land grab using the party’s name,” Guha asserted.

Advertisement

Pointing to recent allegations in Nazirhat II gram panchayat, the minister said certain local leaders’ actions had pushed voters towards the BJP in past elections. He urged party functionaries to restore public faith through accountability and discipline.

Advertisement

Later that day, Guha visited Chhoto Garaljhora near the international border, where he met residents who had recently protested against alleged harassment by BSF personnel. After receiving deputations earlier, Guha assured villagers of swift administrative action.

Even as he tries to rebuild TMC’s base, Guha faces internal hurdles. His strained ties with former North Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh became public recently when Ghosh boycotted an official inauguration programme in Cooch Behar Municipality. Ghosh alleged protocol violations by Guha.

“There must be a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ in governance. I know the rules well—I once held that portfolio. The department didn’t consult the municipality before launching schemes, so I chose not to attend the event,” Ghosh told the Press.

Ghosh has also voiced opposition to the district’s mainstream TMC leadership, particularly Abhijit Dey Bhowmik and Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia.

Unfazed by the infighting, Abhijit Dey Bhowmik is pushing ahead with outreach programmes, attending multiple inaugural events and welcoming leaders from the BJP and Left into the TMC fold. With the party gearing up for its annual Shahid Divas (Martyrs’ Day) rally on 21 July, Bhowmik is leading mobilisation efforts from Cooch Behar to Kolkata.

As the countdown to 2026 begins, Cooch Behar remains a critical battleground where the TMC is trying to balance internal discord with public outreach to regain its political edge.