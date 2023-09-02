TMCP submits demands to VC

The West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’s (TMCP) Jadavpur University unit today submitted their set of demands through a delegation to vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau at the all stakeholders meet.

Of the demands, the unit demanded CCTV implementation in accordance with UGC norms and firming up plans to issue I-cards and other security issues. They have demanded an honest and clean probe into the murder of Swapnadip and that no one should be shielded by the authorities. They have also demanded that the campus cannot be turned into an open ground for consumption of liquor and drugs. They also want a clear role of the anti-ragging cell and constitution of all the proposed committees with members of the different units. “I guess the VC will collate all the points and then announce at the EC meet scheduled next,” said TMCP JU unit chairperson Sanjib Pramanick.

