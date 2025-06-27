TMCP leader files case against Arjun Singh

Trinankur Bhattacharjee, state president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad has filed a case against former MP and BJP leader Arjun Singh for falsehood and defaming him.

In a letter to the inspector-in-charge Halisahar police station, he has asked the officer to treat his letter as a GDE. He wrote: “…It has come to my notice through a Facebook post made by Mr. Singh on 26 June, 2025 at around 12 PM that he is wrongfully using my name, photographs and making defamatory allegations against me regarding the alleged filling of a pond in my area. I categorically deny all such allegations and statements made in the said post. The content is entirely false, misleading, and appears to be part of a deliberate attempt to malign my reputation for ulterior motives…”

The youth leader has also shared screenshots attached with his letter.

Talking about his complaint, Trinankur said, “I have challenged Mr Singh to prove his allegations regarding me. These are baseless allegations. Arjun Singh is out of work these days and he has found a way to be in the news.”