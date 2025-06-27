Logo

Logo

# Bengal

TMCP leader files case against Arjun Singh

Trinankur Bhattacharjee, state president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad has filed a case against former MP and BJP leader Arjun Singh for falsehood and defaming him.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | June 27, 2025 7:06 am

TMCP leader files case against Arjun Singh

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (Photo:Facebook)

Trinankur Bhattacharjee, state president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad has filed a case against former MP and BJP leader Arjun Singh for falsehood and defaming him.

In a letter to the inspector-in-charge Halisahar police station, he has asked the officer to treat his letter as a GDE. He wrote: “…It has come to my notice through a Facebook post made by Mr. Singh on 26 June, 2025 at around 12 PM that he is wrongfully using my name, photographs and making defamatory allegations against me regarding the alleged filling of a pond in my area. I categorically deny all such allegations and statements made in the said post. The content is entirely false, misleading, and appears to be part of a deliberate attempt to malign my reputation for ulterior motives…”

Advertisement

The youth leader has also shared screenshots attached with his letter.

Advertisement

Talking about his complaint, Trinankur said, “I have challenged Mr Singh to prove his allegations regarding me. These are baseless allegations. Arjun Singh is out of work these days and he has found a way to be in the news.”

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Amit Shah skips EPS’ name for CM, reiterates coalition govt in TN post assembly polls rattling key ally AIADMK

There is a sense of unease in the principal opposition party AIADMK, turning its re-entry into the BJP-led NDA a tenuous one after Union Home Minister and saffron strategist Amit Shah skipped AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the Chief Ministerial face of the alliance and reiterated once again that it will be a coalition government in the Dravidian heartland.

# Bengal

TMC’s damage-control mode in Cooch Behar

Pointing to recent allegations in Nazirhat II gram panchayat, the minister said certain local leaders’ actions had pushed voters towards the BJP in past elections. He urged party functionaries to restore public faith through accountability and discipline.

# Bengal

BJP leader murder in 2021: 1 of 5 accused nabbed

More than four years after the brutal killing of BJP Kankurgachi leader Abhijit Sarkar during the post-poll violence that rocked West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one of the key accused, Arun De, from North 24-Parganas district.