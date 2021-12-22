TMC win is handiwork of CEO Sourav Das: Suvendu

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday hit out at State Election Commissioner Sourav Das for allegedly allowing an “atmosphere of fear,” which helped the ruling party secure 134 out of 144 wards.

He has criticised State Election Commission for not installing VVPAT with EVM. In a tweet message, Adhikary said CEO West Bengal worked under the instructions of Trinamul Congress. “Congratulations to @CEOWestBengal Sourav Das for making Royal Nephew of Bengal’s prediction come true. Important steps taken by you such as EVM without VVPAT, CCTV without connection and last but not the least; allowing an atmosphere of fear to prevail [email protected]’s help,” Adhikary tweeted.

Further hitting out at Das, Adhikari said, “TMC – 134, BJP – 3, Left – 2, Congress – 2 and others – 3. Also congratulations in advance for the ‘Banga Bibhushan’ award that you would receive for all the hard work.” Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said TMC’s winning is nothing but trampled of democracy in Bengal. “People saw how TMC rigged the KMC poll under the nose of police and State Election Commission. There was no polling atmosphere everywhere TMC miscreants gave proxy votes in front of election officials.

The KMC poll result shows few thousand leading margin of TMC councillors from wards is a shameless effort of Mamata Banerjee-led-party’s unleashing violence and destruction of democracy. Except CAPF vote could not be possible in Bengal,” said Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, terming the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls a ‘farce’, West Bengal BJP on Sunday wrote to State Election Commission and alleged that the police in the city were not capable of conducting ‘peaceful’ elections. The BJP also said that Meena Devi Purohit who is a 5-term counsellor, contesting for her sixth term, was physically attacked. In the 2015 KMC polls, TMC won 114 wards while the Left bagged 15 and BJP managed to win six wards, Congress five and others got three.