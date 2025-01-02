TMC will continue to serve people, says CM Mamata Banerjee on Foundation Day

As the Trinamul Congress (TMC) observed its 28th foundation day today, TMC chairperson and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the party will continue its fight to protect the interest of the people of Bengal. Miss Banerjee had set up the Trinamul Congress on 1 January 1998 after coming to the realisation that the Congress party would never put up a serious fight to end the misrule of the CPI-M, then in power in Bengal. Miss Banerjee wrote a song to celebrate the anniversary of the Trinamul Congress.

Indranil Sen, singerturned-politician and the state minister for Information and Cultural Affairs sang the song. Miss Banerjee uploaded a message on the occasion on social media which read: “I wish everyone on English New Year. Today is the foundation day of our party. I have composed a song which has been sung by Indranil Sen. We will continue our fight to protect the interest of the people of Bengal.” The foundation day of Trinamul Congress was observed all over the state. The party flag was hoised at the party office.

In Khardah, state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay hoisted the party flag and cut a cake to celebrate the occasion. Mr Saugata Roy, party MP from Dum Dum and Mr Sayandeb Chattopadhyay, Trinamul Youth Congress secretary took part in the rally that was taken out in the morning in the area. The day was observed with enthusiasm in Khardah. In Kolkata, all the senior party leaders took part in the rallies that had been taken out in their respective Assembly constituencies. Blood donation camps were held along with distribution of blankets and woollens among the economically challenged people. The workers took a pledge to serve the people.

