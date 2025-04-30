TMC volunteers send 3,003 lotuses, holy water for temple inauguration

With just a day to go before the much-anticipated inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha, 3,003 lotus flowers and holy water from the Susunia Hills have been dispatched from Bankura district.

The water, collected from the Susunia waterfalls – considered sacred by devotees – is traditionally used for pouring over the lingam of Lord Mahadeva during the holy month of Shravana. The water was collected in mangalaghat (holy tumblers) and sent to Digha early this morning.

Advertisement

Chhatna, in Bankura district, is renowned for its lotus cultivation. A total of 3,003 lotus flowers both red and white – have been collected directly from local farmers and cultivators.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Statesman, Aloke Mukherjee, TMC MLA from the Barjora Assembly constituency, said: “From Manar Char, known as the lotus hub of the state, and other areas in Chhatna, fresh lotus flowers have been gathered and preserved before being sent to Digha for tomorrow’s puja.”

“This marks a new beginning for Digha, and the entire state is indebted to chief minister Mamata Banerjee for establishing such a magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath. As a party, we wanted to participate in this celebration by contributing lotus flowers, which have now been handed over to the temple committee and the priests,” added Mukherjee.

Lotus flowers from Chhatna and Manar Char – situated along the banks of the Damodar river – are also exported to Europe, the UK, Australia, and the USA during the Durga Puja season. Marigold flowers cultivated in the area are similarly used for festive purposes.

Arup Chakraborty, MP from Bankura, confirmed that local TMC volunteers have collected fresh water from the Susunia Hills and delivered the containers to authorities in Digha.

“Tomorrow is a momentous day, and we are proud to be part of the grand inauguration of the Jagannath Temple,” said Chakraborty.

Bankim Mishra, Sabhadhipati of the Chhatna Panchayat Samity, is leading the four-member TMC volunteer team accompanying the 3,003 lotus flowers and the sacred water from the Susunia waterfalls.

To mark the occasion, a giant screen has been set up at the TMC party office in Bankura, where a live broadcast of the inauguration ceremony will be shown.