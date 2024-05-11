TMC to move ECI against NCW chief

The Trinamul Congress on Friday said they would move the Election Commission against National Commission of Women chairperson Rekha Sharma for forcing and deceiving women of Sandeshkhali into filing fake rape complaints to malign Bengal.

The party also raised demands for a police probe and criminal proceedings against the NCW chief for misusing her chair and for being one of the main conspirators in the Sandeshkhali matter.

This came after three women of Sandeshkhali on Wednesday said local BJP worker Piyali Das had deceived them into signing a white paper that was later used to file fake rape complaints. The victims added that they had been called by Piyali after “the Mahila Commission chairperson from Delhi” Rekha Sharma had come to meet them and asked them to raise their issues with her.

During a press conference today, TMC national spokesperson Dr Shashi Panja, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and NCW chief Rekha Sharma for misusing women and undermining the pain of actual rape victims. “Trinamul Congress has taken cognisance of the concerns of these women, who mentioned Rekha Sharma’s name. We will approach the Election Commission against the NCW chairperson, who coerced these victims to file fake rape complaints. The BJP ecosystem started false stories for political agenda and then, brought in various commissions. Now, it is becoming clearer that these commissions were a part of the conspiracy,” she told the reporters.

“Women in Sandeshkhali have now alleged that NCW & @sharmarekha made them sign blank pages of paper & file fake rape complaints. Shame on this so-called “institution” which Rekha Sharma has turned into a wing of the BJP. It is disgusting that the NCW would promote fake rape cases for a political agenda. This makes it 100x difficult for real survivors who already face stigma & resistance from authorities when trying to file a case. Rekha Sharma should be prosecuted for this heinous crime,” posted Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on X.