TMC slams opposition for denying humanitarian relief to jobless staff

The ruling Trinamul Congress slammed the opposition parties in the state while reacting to the Calcutta High Court (HC) judgment on the state government’s announcement for financial assistance to the jobless non-teaching Group C and D employees in schools.

The HC on Friday restrained the state government from implementing the monthly financial support under a newly launched West Bengal Livelihood and Social Security Scheme by the state labour department scheme till 26 September to non-teaching staff who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court judgment that held the selection process conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) tainted.

The HC has asked the state government to file its affidavit in opposition within four weeks, and the petitioners have been given a further two weeks to respond.

Immediately after the HC directive the Trinamul Congress today reiterated its respect for the judiciary but came down heavily on opposition parties for allegedly “denying humanitarian relief” to thousands of non-teaching staff who lost their jobs after the apex court verdict. The ruling party leadership alleged that the opposition parties’ inhuman face has been exposed.

Reacting to the HC order, the ruling party spokesperson and senior leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that certain political elements were “deriving monstrous glee” from the misfortune of those who lost their livelihoods.

“Following the SC directive, over 26,000 people lost their jobs, bringing monstrous glee to some. It was our compassionate chief minister Mamata Banerjee who stood by the affected,” Mr Ghosh said.

He also observed that while a review petition is currently underway in the Supreme Court, a new recruitment process has also been initiated in compliance with the apex court’s judgment.

“In SC’s respect, a recruitment process was also initiated. Additionally, relief was arranged on humanitarian grounds by the chief minister for Group C and Group D employees who lost their livelihood.

There was opposition to that, and Calcutta HC Justice Amrita Sinha issued a stay on that as well,” the Trinamul Congress spokesperson said.

“We will follow a legal recourse, but we will also identify those who move courts and get these inhumane orders,” he said, launching a veiled attack on opposition leaders who have publicly supported the legal challenges to the scheme.

The court had on 9 June reserved judgment on the petitions, which opposed the payment of Rs 25,000 each to Group C and Rs 20,000 each to Group D employees, who lost their jobs on the apex court order, by the state.