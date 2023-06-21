TMC slams celebration of state’s formation day by Guv

Trinamul Congress condemned the decision of the Governor to observe the formation day of West Bengal today. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to the Governor on Monday requesting him not to go ahead with the state’s Foundation Day as it will rekindle the bitter memories of millions of people unnecessarily.

She said the Centre’s decision is unconstitutional and was taken unilaterally. In the letter she had mentioned that West Bengal was carved out of the undivided state of Bengal in 1947 through a most painful and traumatic process. Trinamul Congress members congregated at the Gandhi statue and staged a protest. The party in its Twitter handle wrote:

“We condemn the decision of the Hon’ble Governor to commemorate the State Foundation Day of West Bengal on June 20, 2023.” The party further tweeted: “The partition of Bengal, which was a traumatic process, has left an indelible mark on the lives of millions of people. There is no particular day to pinpoint the formation of the state. The decision was taken unilaterally by the Government of India.” The leaders said there is a deep conspiracy of the BJP to raise the old issues which affect the sentiment of millions. Never in the past was such a function ever held in the Governor House.

“The BJP observes the day privately. It did not take any part in the freedom movement and even requested the youths to join the British Army to defeat Netaji’s INA. It believes in communal division and is trying to use it for its benefit.”