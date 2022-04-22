TMC sending fact-finding team to Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

With the Jahangirpuri violence stirring the political pot, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to send a fact-finding team to the national capital on Friday, party sources said.

The TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is among the party members in the fact-finding team, sources said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has joined the bandwagon of the opposition in stepping up the heat on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the Jahangirpuri violence and the subsequent demolition drive carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri on Thursday.

The TMC’s move has come in the backdrop of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat visiting the area to demand the halt of the demolition drive on Wednesday. At the same time, Congress has also decided to jump the bandwagon and send a team of leaders, including former Union minister Ajay Maken, to the site on Thursday.

Violence broke out between two communities in Jahanagirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The incident left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

The TMC’s move to send a team is being seen as a reciprocatory move as the BJP had sent a five-member fact-finding committee to West Bengal after arson in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadur Sheikh.

Recently, the BJP had also sent a fact-finding team consisting of five members to Hanshkhali in Nadia district where a minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped.