TMC promises Jagannath temple prasad to every household

The state government will send mahaprasad to every household in the state irrespective of religion, caste or creed, Indranil Sen, state minister for information and cultural affairs said today.

He said the distribution process will start soon. It may be mentioned that after inaugurating the Jagannath Dham in Digha, Miss Banerjee had announced that mahaprasad will reach every household.

Coming heavily on those who have criticised the move, Mr Sen said that there are some who are playing religious card for their narrow political gain. These people with narrow outlook have realised that their effort to win elections by playing religious card will be a disaster and so they have developed frustration. “Out of sheer frustration they are criticising the chief minister.”

Mr Sen said the philosophy behind the construction of Jagannath Dham in Digha is to invite people from any economic background to visit the temple.” There are people who live in remote areas and have the desire to visit the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri. But because of financial constraints they are unable to go there. The temple in Digha gives them an opportunity to see Lord Jagannath.

He said it is Miss Banerjee’s declared policy that religion is individual but festival is for all. “She is absolutely secular. She takes part in the festival of the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists and visits their place of worship. She performs Kali Puja at her residence every year. It is Bengal’s tradition to respect the religion and sentiments of others,” added the minister.