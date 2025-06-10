TMC MP Saket Gokhale issues public apology to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri over defamatory tweets

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday issued a public apology to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri, wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, for making defamatory tweets about her purchase of property abroad in 2021.

Gokhale’s tweets were deemed “unverified allegations” and caused “irreparable harm” to Puri’s reputation, leading to a defamation case in the Delhi High Court.

“I unconditionally apologise for having put out a series of tweets against AmbLakshmi Murdeshwar Puri on 13th and 23rd June 2021, which contained wrong and unverified allegations in relation to the purchase of property by Amb. Puri abroad, which I sincerely regret – Saket Gokhale,” the TMC MP said in his social media handle X.

Gokhale, on his handle X, had made defamatory allegations about Lakshmi Puri buying property in Switzerland that allegedly didn’t match her income.

Following this, Lakshmi Puri had filed a defamation case against Gokhale for his tweets posted in June 2021, alleging she bought property in Switzerland that didn’t match her income.

The Delhi High Court had issued a notice to Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale, directing him to explain why he shouldn’t face civil imprisonment for failing to apologise to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri over defamatory social media posts. The court ruling had come after Gokhale failed to comply with the court’s July 1, 2024, ruling, which mandated him to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages within eight weeks and issue a public apology in a national newspaper and on his X account within four weeks. Also, the apology must remain visible on Gokhale’s X account for six months.

Following the court order, Gokhale’s salary was attached, with Rs 1,90,000 deducted monthly until the full amount was realised, starting April 24, 2025.