TMC MLA pedals rickshaw on way to Assembly

The city witnessed an unusual sight on Tuesday as Trinamul Congress MLA from Balagarh Manoranjan Bapari rode a rickshaw to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Bapari, known for his humble lifestyle, described his action as a symbolic representation of his identity as a representative of the working class. Having received official permission to pedal a rickshaw to the Assembly, Bapari set off from the MLA hostel on Kid Street at around 9 am. In a city dominated by four-wheelers, his presence on the road with a manually pedalled rickshaw created a stark contrast.

Bapari, who is also the founder of the Dalit Sahitya Academy, has always projected himself as a people’s leader, often setting himself apart from traditional politicians. Bapari later took to Facebook to elaborate his decision, stating that when he won the 2021 Assembly election, people of his constituency had chanted slogans such as “The rickshaw will go to the Assembly.” His act, he claimed, was a tribute to that sentiment and a reaffirmation of his connection with the working class. In his post, he subtly criticised Kolkata’s urban culture, pointing out that despite being a rickshaw puller himself in the past, he could never ride a rickshaw directly to the Assembly as the city does not permit pedal rickshaws on its roads. However, after four years, he was finally allowed to do so, making Tuesday’s ride a moment of personal and political significance.

His move sparked mixed reactions in political circles. Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha dismissed it as a gimmick, alleging that TMC, from grassroots workers to top leadership, was steeped in corruption. He remarked that while TMC leaders drive around in luxury vehicles like SUVs, such acts of simplicity were mere theatrics. However, Bapari remained unfazed by the criticism, reiterating that he stands as a representative of labourers and underprivileged communities, not just by words but through actions. His decision to ride a rickshaw to the Assembly, he insisted, was not just a political statement but an assertion of his true identity.

As the visuals of an MLA pedalling city streets made rounds on social media, the debate over sincerity versus symbolism in politics resurfaced.