TMC MLA hits back at Suvendu for communal comment

A fierce political face-off erupted after the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, issued a direct warning to Trinamul Congress’ (TMC) Muslim MLAs. Speaking outside the Assembly on Tuesday, Adhikari had declared that once the BJP comes to power, these legislators would be “thrown onto the streets.” His remarks sparked outrage, with TMC leaders strongly condemning the statement.

On Wednesday, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir hit back, stating: “We will also not serve him sweets.” Responding to Adhikari’s threat, Kabir asserted, “If he comes to attack us, should we offer him rosogollas? If he insults Muslim MLAs and threatens to throw them on the streets, we will respond accordingly. If he talks about throwing us, I will strike back.” Kabir further warned Adhikari to withdraw his remarks within 72 hours and apologise to Muslim MLAs, or else he would face consequences.

“He will have to deal with 42 minority MLAs. If he does not apologise within the given time, we will handle him in the Assembly itself. Moreover, he will not be allowed to enter Murshidabad. If he tries to, he will see our strength,” Kabir asserted. Recalling a past political episode, Kabir reminded the Media that back in 2016, despite being TMC’s district observer, Adhikari was not allowed to enter Murshidabad. “He had to flee like a thief. From Krishnanagar Circuit House, he called Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and urged her not to give me a ticket. Eventually, I wasn’t given one, but the election results later proved everything,” Kabir remarked.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs staged a massive protest inside the Assembly over Adhikari’s suspension. They tore papers and sat in protest outside the building, further intensifying the political tension in the state. With the war of words escalating between the ruling and opposition parties, the political atmosphere in Bengal remains highly charged up as both sides brace for a fierce electoral battle ahead.

Pradesh Congress committee senior leader Soumya Aich Roy said it is the game plan of BJP and TMC to divide the vote bank of Bengal. “People must avoid these parties, who are trying to divide the state in the name of religion,” he said.