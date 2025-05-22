TMC leaders hail Banglar Bari fund push for 12L beneficiaries

A day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee disbursed the second instalment of funds under the Banglar Bari housing scheme for 12 lakh beneficiaries, Trinamul Congress leaders took to social media to amplify the scheme’s reach, financial details, and the government’s commitment to housing for all.

Highlighting the state’s proactive approach, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said: “When Delhi creates roadblocks on our path to development, Bengal creates its own way making itself swanirbhar (self sufficient). The central government did not release the rightful MGNREGA funds and deprived the people of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee released funds worth Rs 3,700 crore to 59 lakh job card-holders from the state treasury. The Centre deprived the hardworking people of their rights. When the Centre continues to block the way, Mamata Banerjee started the Karmashree scheme which provides 50 days of work, as an alternative path. Similarly, since the Centre blocked the funds for Awas Yojana, Mamata Banerjee started the Banglar Bari, a fully state-funded scheme and provided housing assistance to 12 lakh people. This is why we always say, Mamata Banerjee’s guarantee means 100 per cent warranty. Kotha dile kotha rakhar naam, Mamata Banerjee.”

Understanding the government’s fulfilment of promises, TMC MP Ritabrata Banerjee said: “Modi ki guarantee is the deliberate withholding of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in dues to Bengal, including over Rs 8,000 crore under Awas Yojana, depriving lakhs of people. But, Bengal, under leadership of Mamata Banerjee, doesn’t wait around for the Centre’s charity. The Government of West Bengal’s Banglar Bari scheme ensured housing for 12 lakh families, who have now received their second installment, at the total expenditure of Rs 14,400 crore. That is Didi ki guarantee which has 100 per cent warranty.”

Referring to TMC’s protest in Delhi against the central government over its economic blockade, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said: “When our leader Abhishek Banerjee, along with other leaders and party workers, went to Delhi to demand Bengal’s rightful dues, our leaders were harassed. They were heckled and humiliated. But, Bengal will not bend to this anti-Bengal mindset of the Modi government in Delhi…The Bengal government, on its own, is disbursing funds under the Banglar Bari scheme to 12 lakh families even though the Modi government continues to withhold Awas Yojana dues to Bengal.”

Taking to X, party’s official handle posted: “Bengal is self-reliant. We don’t seek the Centre’s charity. With the Modi Govt. freezing Bengal’s Awas Yojana funds, Smt. @MamataOfficial launched Banglar Bari. Now, the second instalment of ₹60,000 is being rolled out to 12 lakh families, at a total outlay of ₹14,400 crore.”

TMC’s Kunal Ghosh called it BJP’s provocation. “BJP’s political propaganda on the Murshidabad incident is provocative and politically-motivated. What happened in Murshidabad is condemnable, nobody supports it. Following the unrest, CM, state administration, and police have fulfilled all their duties. Be it compensation or rehabilitation, the state government has delivered on its responsibilities. There have been arrests and probe into the matter. Another aspect involves the larger conspiracy. How did outsiders, possibly including those from across the border, enter (the state)? Probe into the same is underway. TMC has carried itself as a responsible Opposition during Operation Sindoor. A multiparty delegation, including Abhishek Banerjee, has left for foreign countries. At a time when the country is united in its fight against terror, BJP leaders are busy with propaganda on Murshidabad. This is a part of their conspiracy.”