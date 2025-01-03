TMC leader Dulal Sarkar shot dead

Senior Trinamul Congress leader Dulal Sarkar, popularly known as Babla, was murdered near his home in English Bazaar, Malda district, today.

Three armed assailants attacked Sarkar shortly after he got out of his car around 10.30 a.m. Sarkar tried to escape and ran into a nearby shop selling e-rickshaw spare parts. CCTV footage shows the attackers chasing him and firing repeatedly. They entered the shop and ‘shot him dead’.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock on social media, saying, “My close associate and a very popular leader, Babla Sarkar, has been murdered today. From the beginning of the Trinamul Congress, he and his wife Chaitali Sarkar worked tirelessly for the party. I am deeply saddened and shocked. The culprits must be brought to justice immediately.”

Following chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s instructions, ministers Firhad Hakim and Sabina Yeasmin immediately flew to Malda to oversee the situation.

Both leaders visited Malda Medical College to pay their respects to Dulal Sarkar. Firhad Hakim also visited Sarkar’s residence to console his grieving family. Speaking to the media, Hakim said, “This is a tragic loss for the party. Babla was a dedicated leader, who worked tirelessly for the people. We will ensure that justice is served, and the culprits are brought to book.”

Later, speaking to reporters, she criticised the police for negligence: “Babla was attacked earlier, yet his security was withdrawn. I have directed Firhad Hakim and Sabina Yeasmin to visit Malda immediately to look into the matter.”

Locals and Sarkar’s supporters rushed him to Malda Medical College and Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Doctors confirmed he had been shot twice in the head and once in the back and declared him brought-dead.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav visited the hospital and the crime scene. He recorded eyewitness accounts and collected CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

Chairman of English Bazar Municipality and former minister Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, who informed the chief minister of the incident, said, “This is a tragic incident. Babla had no political enemies, but professional killers seem to have been hired. Local disputes might be the reason for this attack.”

Choudhury also raised concerns about security lapses: “He sustained three bullet injuries, two to the head. The police failed to review security arrangements. I’ve had to arrange my own security.” MLA Nihar Ranjan Ghosh added: “This incident is alarming. We, as public representatives, feel unsafe.”

BJP MP from Malda (Uttar), Khagen Murmu paid his respects at the hospital and criticised the law and order situation: “This is a sad incident. The lack of security is making people feel unsafe.”

Dulal Sarkar had been with the TMC since its inception, even during challenging times. He served as the party’s district president temporarily, led the Scheduled Caste cell, and was vice-chairman of English Bazar Municipality. He was a multiple-term councillor.

Sarkar regularly visited the area near Nimasarai, where he oversaw his business. Sources suggest the attack might be linked to a dispute with a local Congress leader over control of the railway rake point near Malda town station.

TMC councillor Sumala Agarwal, emotional over the incident, revealed that Sarkar had expressed his desire to donate his body to medical research a few days ago.

“I am deeply shocked. May god give Chaitali the strength to endure this tragedy and fight for justice.”