TMC issues show-cause notice to Madan Mitra

To keep a firm grip over the rebels, Trinamul Congress has decided to issue a showcause notice to the party’s Karmarhati MLA Madan Mitra for airing dissent in social media against senior party leaders in the party in defiance of the party gag to stay away from airing dissent in public.

The Trinamul sources said that the party would likely take stern action against Mitra should his reply to the showcause notice is not found satisfactory. Asked to comment on the party’s decision to show cause him, the Kamarhati MLA said that he was ready to accept any punitive action by the party if it deemed fit. He also said that he would be ready to apologise to the party for all his sin and unjust acts that the party was dubbing as being “anti-party” but dared the party to hear out the grievances of his acolytes first, then he would tender his apology.

“What have I told? What sin and unjust acts in defiance of the party discipline had I done? Let they prove it first then I would be ready to accept any punishment that the party would give me”, said the Kamarhati MLA.

A source in the know of the development claimed that Ms Banerjee was perturbed over the growing disenchantment of party activists and their tendency to flag rebellion in violation of the party diktat. She is annoyed with some senior leaders mouthing uncouth languages and washing dirty linens in public in defiance of party gag, tarring the party’s image. This has forced her to convene a meeting tomorrow at her residence. The controversy surrounding IPAC is too likely to be one of the issues.