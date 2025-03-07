TMC holds first core committee meeting, discusses ghost voters

Today, the first committee meeting of the ruling Trinamul Congress was held to discuss findings from the door-to-door scrutiny of the voters’ lists across the state at the Trinamul Bhavan.

While addressing in the organisational meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium (NIS) on 27 February the Trinamul Congress chairperson, Mamata Banerjee had announced to form the 36-member core committee, led by Subrata Bakshi, directing her party leaders and workers to organise door-to-door visits to find out ‘ghost voters’ in the electoral rolls ahead of Assembly elections in 2026.

Advertisement

Miss Banerjee had alleged that the BJP has been manipulating the voters’ list 12 to 13 months ahead of the elections.

Advertisement

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamul Congress, was absent at the core committee meeting to discuss the issue of ‘ghost voters’ in the electoral rolls.

Significantly, he has called for a separate virtual meeting with the party leaders in districts on the same agenda on 15 March.

“The fight to secure Bengal’s future has begun. We must ensure the victory of the Trinamul Congress and make Mamata Banerjee the chief minister for the fourth consecutive time. Our goal is to win a two-thirds majority in the 2026 assembly elections,” Abhishek had said at the party meeting on 27 February.

But his absence in the first meeting of the core committee today is significant in terms of the political equation between her and him, felt an insider of the party.

Requesting anonymity, an insider said, “Abhishek being the second man in the core committee after Mr Bakshi, skipped the meeting though he is in the city.”

According to sources, each organisational district of the ruling party has been assigned to look into matters related to electoral rolls in their respective areas. Mr Bakshi, state president of the party, will himself monitor the electoral rolls in south Kolkata.

A Trinamul Congress delegation, led by Mr Bakshi submitted a deputation to the chief electoral officer (CEO) later this afternoon.