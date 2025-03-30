TMC, DYFI stages rally demanding jobs for local youth

The DYFI, youth wing of the CPI-M staged a rally demanding employment opportunities of local jobless people and contractors in the modernisation project work of IISCO steel plant in Burnpur, on the same day Trinamul Congress councillors of Asansol Municipal Corporation also agitated on the same issue and submitted a memorandum to the company management.

From Bharati Bhawan to Tunnel Gate, the rally was organised in Burnpur town by the DYFI. Later, a meeting was organised in the Tunnel Gate where senior trade union leaders spoke.

Partha Mukherjee, state committee member of CPI-M said that there will be a massive Rs 36,000-crore modernisation and expansion of IISCO steel plant (ISP) in Burnpur by Sail. The modernisation will take place in phases.

“We have demanded that priorities should be given to local jobless youths and contractors. The contractors are not giving the minimum salary which are available in other SAIL units. Minimum salary of Rs 25,000 should be given to workers, the land losers should get jobs, and growing mafia activities should also be stopped,” added Mr Mukherjee.

“If these demands are not met in the coming days the Left Front and DYFI will launch a massive agitation and movement on this issue, ” he warned.

DYFI and TMC councillors both have demanded that the local area should be developed under its CSR scheme and beautification of the township and market should take place.

Ashok Rudra, the TMC councillor, said that all the local councillors and the borough chairmen have unitedly walked and submitted a mass memorandum to Umendra Pal Singh, ED (HR) of ISP demanding employment opportunities for the locals. “We must ensure that maximum numbers of local jobless youth get benefitted in the upcoming massive modernisation project of ISP in Burnpur. The TMC is always in favour of local employment opportunities and are with the local jobless people,” added Ashok Rudra. Shibanand Bauri, borough chairman of AMC and all the other TMC councillors were present in the protest march with placards.