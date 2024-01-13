TMC criticises Centre for its Beti Bachao Beti Padhao logos at univs

Trinamul Congress and its leaders have been criticising the Modi-led central government for its decision to instal ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ logos at universities. This is after they took to social media to lambast the central government for selfie points at a few railway stations in India. Minister and senior leader Dr Shashi Panja wrote on X: “If the Modi Govt. had displayed half the commitment to actually upholding the proposed maxim of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ as they do in meddling with academic autonomy, perhaps the distressing surge in crimes against women could have been averted.”

Adding her comments on the social media, finance minister and senior leader of the party Chandrima Bhattacharya wrote: “The imposition of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ logos in universities is a brazen attempt to manipulate votes. Central Govt.’s failure to protect daughters in BJP-ruled states reveals blatant hypocrisy and shameless propaganda.” State Trinamul spokesperson and state president social media and IT cell Debangshu Bhattacharya was also caustic in his attack on the social media.

He described the BJP as “??as ??hootha ??rachaar”. He wrote: “After suggesting selfie points with PM @narendramodi’s cutouts, @ugc_india, serving as a @BJP4India lackey, has mandated universities to install ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ logos. Another masterclass in misusing statutory bodies to spread propaganda at the expense of institutional autonomy!”

