TMC, BJP come together to laud Operation Sindoor

The ruling party, Trinamul Congress and the opposition, BJP lauded Operation Sindoor that India launched against Pakistan on Wednesday midnight.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on her X-handle: “Jai Hind! Jai India!”

Other Trinamul Congress leaders also hailed the forces for the successful strike against Pakistan.

“Let Team India keep going, let Team India win. The entire country is on the side of jawans. Rest of the words will be spoken later. Jai Hind,” Mr Ghosh said.

As a “proud Indian my support goes for the Indian Army,” he said.

“Let the terror camps be razed to the ground, let there be more such emphatic response to terror attacks on our people,” said Mr Ghosh.

Joy Prakash Majumdar, Trinamul Congress spokesperson, said: “We support any action by our forces for the sovereignty of the country and security of our citizens and emphatic action against terror.”

He also said: “We have been told about India’s supremacy in the air and on the ground as compared to Pakistan. So, there should not be any apprehension among the people of this country about Pakistan. We are united.”

Union minister of state for education and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said the strike sent a message that the country has “zero tolerance to terror”.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji! Under your fearless leadership, India doesn’t stay silent — we strike back with force. 9 terror camps in Pakistan and PoK have been wiped out by our brave Armed Forces in a precise and powerful mission,” Mr Majumdar said on X.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Armed Forces carried out missile

strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base Muridke. “This is New India — we enter their homes and destroy terror!,” he added.

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X: “Thank you @adgpi for this powerful image that reaffirms India’s unity in the face of external attempts to divide us. I salute our armed forces for their unmatched bravery and extraordinary valour for striking with precision, restraint and discipline!

“INDIA neutralised terror infrastructure without crossing the line or endangering innocent lives. This is the strength of INDIA- Firm in resolve, yet honourable in action!

“But LET’S BE CLEAR: Putting down a RABID DOG doesn’t stop the threat if the ONE BREEDING IT is still alive and PLOTTING TO RAISE MORE. The REAL PROBLEM IS NOT THE RABID DOG- Rather ITS THE VILE HANDLER WHO BREEDS,TRAINS AND UNLEASHES TERROR. To ensure lasting peace and security, the world must stand up and dismantle the very source that breeds, trains and unleashes this violence. It’s time we stop treating the SYMPTOM and go straight for the DISEASE. Jai HIND!”