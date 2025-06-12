TMC attacks centre on rail arrangements for BSF troops

The Trinamul Congress strongly criticised the BJP government on Wednesday over its failure to provide basic transport infrastructure to security personnel deployed for the Amarnath Yatra. The party highlighted how over 1,200 Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were forced to undertake a long journey from Tripura to Jammu in the dilapidated train allocated to them.

The party leaders asked how we (government) treats our bravehearts and put the blame on railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Advertisement

In a scathing statement, the party wrote on X: “1,200 BSF jawans deployed for Amarnath Yatra security were forced to cancel their journey from Udaipur Railway Station to Jammu because the train provided was in such a rundown condition. PM @narendramodi claims ‘sindoor flows through my veins’, yet his Rail Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw couldn’t even arrange a half-decent train for the very jawans risking their lives to protect us? This is an insult to their service and sacrifice.”

Advertisement

According to news reports, BSF officials also raised the matter with the railways for sending a train with “unhygienic and dilapidated” coaches to facilitate movement of troops from the Northeast region to Jammu and Kashmir for deployment during the Amarnath Yatra. Referring to the development, Trinamul Congress called the incident a glaring example of the Modi government’s misplaced priorities and lack of respect for the armed forces.

The TMC also questioned how a government under the PM who claims ‘sindoor flows through his veins’ could neglect basic logistical arrangements for the personnel it sends to high-risk operations. The incident not only exposes administrative failure but also insults the dignity of those serving the nation under extreme conditions.

A special motion was moved on the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday for discussion “to condemn the killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22” and to “commend the coordinated efforts of the different wings of the Indian Armed Forces” as a retaliatory action.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee once again accused the BJP of exploiting Operation Sindoor for narrow political benefit.