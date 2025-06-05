Three youths drown in Damodar

Three youths drowned in the Damodar river at Randiha Dam, under Budbud police station in West Burdwan district, on Tuesday afternoon.

A group of seven friends from Kanksa had gone for a dip when three of them were swept away. Local fishermen, divers, and a life rescue team were called in immediately, but despite ongoing search operations, the missing youths have not yet been found.

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has informed the neighbouring Bankura district police about the incident. All three missing individuals are residents of Kanksa No 2 Colony.

Upon receiving the news, their families rushed to the riverbank. Randiha Dam is a popular winter picnic spot in South Bengal, but locals allege that illegal sand mining has made the river more dangerous, contributing to an increase in such incidents. Currently, the river is heavily swollen.

As time passes, the chances of rescuing the missing youths alive are diminishing. The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m.