Three young men booked for child marriage

Three married men, husbands of three minor girls, have been booked under the rape and POCSO Act after all of them have become pregnant by the Budbud police station, under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

One of the minor girls is eleven weeks pregnant, the other nine weeks pregnant and the third girl is ten weeks pregnant. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of East Burdwan district has received this information from the local Asha workers, who have visited their houses during routine survey works and has written to the Budbud police station to register cases.

Sub-inspector Kalyan Chakraborty of Budbud police station started investigating the case and started a case (number 64/25), under section BNS 64 and 4/6 of POCSO Act. An FIR has been lodged against the three minor girls.

Last year, nine such cases were registered at Jamuria and Asansol North police stations under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC).

Sources said that the Mamata Banerjee government is very strict on child marriage cases and has already directed all the district administrations to deal strongly with such cases. The state government has brought several social benefit schemes for the girls like Kanyashree and Rupashree.

The local BDO, police, CWC and the district magistrate have held meetings regularly on this issue.

Awareness meetings are being held in schools and panchayat offices.

In the first case, a 24-year-old youth married a 17-year-old girl in June 2023 and the girl is now eleven weeks pregnant. In the second case, a 20-year-old boy married a 17 years old girl, who is now nine months pregnant.