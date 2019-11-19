With yet another death of a three year-old toddler in a city hospital, dengue is ravaging the state affecting around more than 60,000 people unofficially. Today, Aharshi Dhar, a resident of Lake Town area, died of dengue at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) at Park Circus. More than 25 children suffering from the mosquitoborne fever are undergoing treatment at the institute. Dr Prabhash Giri of ICH said that Aharshi died of dengue with symptoms of little hemorrhagic bleeding today.

“She was brought to our hospital on 13 November with high fever and low blood pressure. Later, she showed symptoms of little hemorrhagic bleeding from skin. Twenty five more children are also undergoing treatment in our hospital while one of them is in serious condition,” Dr Giri said. Besides, some areas like Habra, Ashoknagar, Bhatpara in North 24 Pargnas district, Kolkata and Howrah town dengue is also spreading its network in South Dum Dum municipal areas. More than 400 residents in this municipality have been affected with dengue showing a steady spurt in number of cases down with the fever.

The disease has already claimed five lives in South Dum Dum. Sources in the municipal body said that around 270 people were attacked with dengue in Dum Dum last year. High Court expressing its serious concern with the dengue menace in the state has already directed the state health department led by the chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee and Trinamul Congress- ruled Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to submit action taken reports (ATR) to prevent the outbreak on 22 November to the court. According to the official reports, around 46,000 people across the state have been affected by dengue since January.

As per sources in the KMC, the number of dengue affected in the city, has touched around 2,500. The mayor Firhad Hakim has said “The ponds in the city are being cleaned. We have already taken up cleaning of ponds in every borough of the KMC. Councillors have been asked to conduct dengue drives in their respective wards while they can rope in eminent personalities, residing in their wards, for the awareness campaigns. Hand mikes are also being used for the campaigns.”

He further pointed out that one of the biggest obstacles the KMC team is facing is, gaining entry into Central lands or establishments for cleaning. “They are not permitting our workers to enter their premises. There are quarters of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) where garbage is piling up, making conditions suitable for dengue breeding.” A KMC official said some of the areas that are most vulnerable in the city are Jadavpur, Bijoygarh, Golf Green and Behala.