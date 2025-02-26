Three students from city felicitated

Axis Bank felicitated the national winners of SPLASH, an annual pan-India competition on art, craft, and literature for children in the age group of 7-14 years. The winners were felicitated by senior Axis Bank officials, including Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director, Rajkamal Vempati.

All the three students won under the age group of 7-10 years. Sharannya Ghosh from Our Lady Queen of the Mission School, Kolkata stood first while Aadya Jha from Delhi Public School, New Town was placed second in the Literature category. Lahana Barik from Lions Calcutta Greater Vidya Mandir was the runner-up in the Art category. Each of the six winners was awarded a scholarship of Rs 1 lakh, along with exciting hampers and electronic gadgets. Additionally, the runners-up received Rs 50,000 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement