Three private super specialty hospitals have been brought under active consideration for the purpose of setting up a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for Burdwan (East) after the senior health experts found dearth of infrastructure facilities with ‘Anamoy’ – the Burdwan Medical College & Hospital’s super specialty unit.

“As deficiencies of Anamoy could be spotted, the health experts then examined the infrastructure facilities of those three private owned hospitals in Burdwan town and tomorrow afternoon the matter would be finalised after a meeting,” said Shampa Dhara, Sabhadhipati, Burdwan (East) Zilla Parishad today.

She added: “Considering the ensuing health emergency, all the health installations have already been put on high alert and the respective hospitals have also been told not to deny any patient in either of the situations.” Yesterday, state’s Principal Secretary (Health) held a video conference to take latest COVID-19 situation in the districts.

During the video conference, the principal secretary asked the respective districts to choose at least one hospital with adequate emergency medical assistance facility which can be converted as a temporary COVID- 19 hospital that would be dedicated for Coronavirus affected patients the next few months.

The health department also directed the districts to dispatch a report to Swastha Bhawan on the issue at the earliest. On Friday morning, the officials hinted that Anamoy – the super specialty unit of the Burdwan Medical College & Hospital would be accommodated as the lone choice for setting up the district’s COVID- 19 hospital. Dr Amitabha Saha holds as the In-Charge of Anamoy.

He said: “Preliminary discussions were held about converting Anamoy to COVID-19 hospital. We received a tip off on this, which suggested at least 30 beds to be reserved.”