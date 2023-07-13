Three more killed as BJP’s fact-finding team begins work

Two ISF personnel and a villager were killed following a clash that broke out between the police and ISF supporters at Kanthalia near Bhangar in South 24-Parganas last night. Another youth was also killed on Tuesday night at the same village.

According to local sources, he is not associated with any political party. Apart from this, a police officer and his bodyguard were severely injured. Two persons, one Congress supporter and another Trinamul supporter were also killed in Murshidabad and Malda respectively.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s factfinding team, comprising four MPs, reached Bengal today and decided to visit Bhangar and several parts of Bengal to meet family members of the deceased. They will submit their report to party’s national president JP Nadda. With the fresh deaths, the overall death toll in panchayat polls in Bengal now stands at 47. The fact-finding team is led by former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Advertisement

On Wednesday the team slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the poll violence and said that her politics have become uglier than the politics of the Left parties. “Mamata ji’s politics has become uglier than the politics of the Left parties. Why has your politics become full of atrocities? We need an answer. The court has to intervene during every election in the state,” Prasad said. “Why is there so much violence in Bengal?

Why so many murders? Democracy in Bengal is ashamed,” he said, adding, “I have heard that there has been pressure on the winning candidates to join the Trinamul. Otherwise, they won’t issue certificates.