Threat to IC: Anubrata appears before Bolpur SDPO

At around 3 p.m. today, Anubrata Mondal appeared before the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bolpur, Ricky Agarwal, in connection with the viral audio clip incident. On 27 May, Mondal allegedly threatened the inspector in-charge (IC) of Bolpur police station, Liton Halder, over the phone.

He was quizzed for close to two hours, when he came out of the SDPO office around 5.27 p.m. He did not speak to the media and left for the party office.

The audio clip was later circulated by BJP state president and Union minister Dr Sukanta Majumdar. Following this, the top leadership of the Trinamul Congress (TMC), visibly concerned, distanced itself from Mondal’s remarks and directed him to issue an apology within four hours. The mobile phone of Inspector Halder was also seized for forensic examination.

Mondal issued a written apology to the Birbhum police within forty minutes, and also addressed the party leadership and the public via a video message.

Subsequently, the Birbhum police registered an FIR based on a written complaint from inspector Halder.

The SDPO of Bolpur is leading the investigation as the case involves a police officer of inspector rank. Mondal had earlier been summoned to appear in person on Saturday and Sunday but failed to do so, citing ill health. His associates submitted a medical certificate recommending five days of bed rest. That period has since lapsed.

Today, at around 3.25 p.m, Mondal arrived at the SDPO’s office through the rear gate in a black MUV. The main gate was heavily secured by police personnel, confirmed Rana Mukherjee, additional superintendent of police, Bolpur.

Sources revealed that Mondal appeared before the SDPO once again under instructions from the TMC leadership. He has not denied that the voice in the viral clip was his, and has publicly accepted responsibility and apologised.

Since returning from Tihar Jail after two years, Mondal has not been reinstated as president of the TMC’s Birbhum district unit. Instead, he now serves as a member of the district’s seven-member core committee, chaired by Dr Ashish Banerjee, Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly.

The BJP has announced a large protest rally on 9 June in Birbhum, demanding Mondal’s arrest. Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, is expected to attend the rally.