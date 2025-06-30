Thousands assemble at Haripal to observe Hul Divas

On the occasion of the 171st Hul Divas, a vibrant procession was organised by the Haripal Block Sidhu Murmu and Kanu Murmu Memorial Preservation Committee. Thousands of tribal men, women, and children participated in the procession, which commenced from Haripal Dakbungalow and culminated at the Sidhu-Kanu statue in Basudebpur. A large number of local residents also joined the colourful march.

Minister Becharam Manna and Haripal MLA Dr Karbi Manna were present on the occasion. They garlanded the statue of Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu at Basudebpur and paid homage to the brave tribal martyrs of the 1855 freedom movement.

Advertisement

Hul Divas is observed annually on 30 June to commemorate the Santhal Rebellion of 1855, one of the earliest tribal uprisings against British colonial rule and the oppressive feudal-zamindari system. The movement was initiated by the Santhal community, led primarily by Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu, with the support of thousands of tribal men and women.

Advertisement

In the Santhali language, “hul” means revolution, uprising, or resistance. It symbolises the collective struggle against injustice—not only against British colonial rulers but also against local landlords and exploitative moneylenders (mahajans).

Approximately 60,000 Santhals rose in rebellion, armed with bows, arrows, axes, and spears. They established their own administrative and judicial systems and declared independence from British rule. Though initially successful, the uprising was brutally suppressed by British forces, leading to the deaths of thousands of tribals. Leaders such as Sidhu and Kanhu were eventually captured and executed.