Thalassemia-affected children celebrate Bhai Phonta with Serampore Cheshire Home inmates

Bhai Phonta, a socio-religious festival of Bengal, strengthens the bond of love between brothers and sisters, promising love, care, and protection. This beautiful tradition has increasingly been adopted by other religious communities for its power to foster social unity.

Today, on this auspicious occasion, nearly 20 children suffering from Thalassemia and 62 physically challenged brothers and sisters at Serampore Cheshire Home received the Bhai Phonta ritual, a symbolic gesture of love and concern. By applying a tilak of sandalwood paste to their foreheads, participants affirmed their bond, transcending societal and religious boundaries and embracing the universal language of love. The Thalassemia-affected children, who had earlier participated in the Durga Puja procession organised by Serampore Police Station, received token gifts from various puja committees. The collected funds were used to provide a delicious lunch for the Cheshire Home inmates.

Present on the occasion were Serampore Municipality Chairman Giridhari Shaw, Champdani MLA and District TMC President Arindom Guin, senior police officials from the district and Chandannagar Commissionerate, a Church Father, and a Cheshire Home Sister. Serampore Municipality Chairman Giridhari Shaw emphasised the importance of caring for Thalassemia Affected children and physically challenged individuals. He stressed the need to ensure they do not feel isolated or unloved.

The Bhai Phonta ceremony, he said, is a powerful message of love and concern, and the smiles on the faces of the recipients express their gratitude. The local administration, he added, is committed to providing all possible assistance to the Thalassemia-affected children and Cheshire Home inmates. He thanked the Cheshire Home management and the NGO for organizing the Bhai Phota event. Cheshire Home is a residential home and community service for people with disabilities. Founded by Group Captain Lord Leonard Cheshire in London in 1948, the Kolkata unit operates two homes, one in Serampore and another in Tollygunge.

A Sister from Serampore Cheshire Home expressed that true love is a divine gift. Bhai Phonta, though a Hindu festival, embodies this universal message of love and brotherhood, transcending caste, creed, and religion. She emphasized that love is characterized by compassion, care, and concern, not hatred. District TMC President Arindom Guin highlighted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s commitment to serving the needy and distressed.