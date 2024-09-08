Thai Lion Air flight makes emergency landing to refuel in Kolkata

There was trouble on a flight before it could cross Kolkata’s skies on its way to Mumbai. According to airport sources, Thai Lion Air flight SL 218 was travelling from Bangkok to Mumbai. It had almost reached Kolkata’s airspace, when the pilot received a low fuel warning in the cockpit.

Realizing there wasn’t enough fuel to complete the journey, the pilot quickly contacted Kolkata’s air traffic control, informing them of the insufficient fuel and requesting permission to land. The plane, carrying 107 passengers and 11 crew members, safely landed at Kolkata airport. The incident occurred around 8.05 pm on Friday. After refuelling, the flight resumed its journey to Mumbai. Questions have arisen as to why the plane had insufficient fuel in the first place. Just about a week ago, another emergency landing occurred at Kolkata airport, involving an Indigo flight. The engine malfunctioned mid-air, forcing the Bengaluru-bound Indigo 6E 573 flight to make an emergency landing in Kolkata, with over 150 passengers on board.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had yesterday also launched a tree plantation drive at its operational complex at NSCBI Airport, Kolkata. The plantation drive, inaugurated by MP Saugata Roy, marks the 80 anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and underscores the ministry of civil aviation’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Advertisement