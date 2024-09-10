Tension in Kulti factory after alleged thief dies, another injured

Vicky Rabidas (30) died on the spot and Mohammed Lodon (30) is critically injured and has been rescued near the No. 12 loco line gate of Kulti Growth Works of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) today morning and locals led by MLA have been staging a dharna outside the main gate seeking compensation and justice.

Dr Ajoy Poddar, BJP MLA of Kulti has started a protest outside the main gate of the steel plant and claimed that he is agitating demanding justice for the victims.

“We have heard that these two poor people went to steal scarps inside the plant and the jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) beat them mercilessly and killed them and fled away. If they were thieves, CISF should have handed over them to local Kulti police.

Advertisement

We demand compensation for the families and punishment for the guilty,” Dr Poddar added.

The TMC, led by former MLA Ujjwal Chatterjee has also started agitation on the same issue on the other side of the road. The situation is tense.

After being informed by the plant authority, the Kulti police rescued the two victims lying unconscious near the main gate and admitted them to Asansol district hospital. While one of the victims was pronounced dead the situation of the other victim is also critical, and presently he is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Kulti police have started an unnatural death case and are waiting for the post-mortem report of the victim. So far, there has been no comment available from neither the CISF authority nor the Kulti Growth Works Management on this issue.

Both the two victims are locals, both BJP and the TMC have claimed.

Huge police force of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has rushed to the site and pacified the mob agitating outside the main gate of the factory.